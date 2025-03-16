Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Hard Days Night: Full Results

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Hard Days Night has officially concluded inside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The event was headlined by crowd favorite Nick Ball, who lives and trains in Liverpool. The 28-year-old was tasked with defending his WBA featherweight world title for the second time.

Ball initially captured the title against Ray Ford and later defended his throne for the first time against Ronny Rios. This time around, Ball faced the always-dangerous veteran TJ Doheny.

Take a look at the full recap and results below:

Main event - Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny (WBA featherweight world title)

Nick Ball showcased another entertaining performance with ruthless aggression and world-class striking.

Following the first round, Doheny held on to Ball for longer than expected. Ball retaliated by kicking him in the leg, sending Doheny to the ground in a dramatic fashion.

Later in the fight, Ball had a point taken away after throwing Doheny to the ground after previously being warned.

Ball's high-volume power punches broke down Doheny throughout the fight and left him significantly bruised.

The WBA featherweight world title defense ultimately ended due to Doheny's corner throwing in the towel after round ten.

Co-main event - Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag (vacant WBA international super featherweight title)

Jack Turner wasted no time against Ryan Farrag. The 23-year-old started pushing forward immediately and unloaded fight-ending punches against Ryan Farrag.

Farrag survived the first round but didn't have the same luck in the second.

Turner caught his opponent against the ropes in the second frame and unloaded a massive overhand right followed by a left hook. Farrag was out on his feet and Turner put him away with a few extra punches.

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards (British, Commonwealth, and vacant WBC silver bantamweight titles)

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards was a disappointing boxing match with a near-shocking ending. Edwards refused to engage with Cain for more than one or two punches, continuously running around the ring.

The only eventful moment was an accidental elbow landed by Cain in the first round, creating a small cut on Edwards' hairline. The crowd was unsatisified with the action and filled the venue with boos several times.

Cain attempted to bait Edwards with antics, which Edwards ultimately avoided to stick with his game plan. Despite throwing few punches, Edwards nearly emerged victorious, with Cain winning by split decision (115-114, 116-112, and 113-115).

Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Macias Enriquez (WBA Intercontinental lightweight title)

Jose Macias Enriquez started the fight with wild bombs, attempting to pull off the massive upset against Jadier Herrera. Herrera didn't back down from a firefight with Enriquez in the early rounds. Enriquez landed several massive punches in the first three rounds, which didn't seem to affect Herrera.

Herrera's superior fundamentals started in the third round. Enriquez deserves respect for showcasing his warrior spirit, but he couldn't keep up with Herrera's brutal attack. In the seventh round, the doctor took a moment to evaluate blood coming from Enriquez's ear. Moments later, Herrera unloaded a barrage of punches to secure a standing TKO win.

Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta (vacant WBO European super bantamweight title)

Brad Strand showcased superior fundamental boxing skills in the opening rounds of the fight, using his sharp jab to keep Baluta away. Ionut Baluta continued to apply pressure and create unorthodox exchanges in the middle rounds, throwing off Strand's rhythm.

The only knockdown took place in Round 9 when Strand fell backward in what seemed like a slip. The replay showed Baluta stepped on Strand's foot, which should not have been scored as a knockdown.

Baluta ultimately emerged victorious by split decision with surprising scorecards of 98-91, 96-94, and 93-97.

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny Main Card

Main event - Nick Ball def. TJ Doheny by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 10, 3:00 for the WBA featherweight world title

Co-main event - Jack Turner def. Ryan Farrag by TKO (overhand right to left hook). Round 2, 0:41 for the vacant WBA international super flyweight title

Andrew Cain def. Charlie Edwards won by split decision (115-114, 116-112, and 113-115) for the British, Commonwealth, and vacant WBC silver bantamweight titles

Jadier Herrera def. Jose Macias Enriquez by standing TKO (punches). Round 7, 2:31 for the WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Brad Strand def. Ionut Baluta by split decision (98-91, 96-94, and 93-97) for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title

Stephen Clarke def. Dmitri Protkunas by decision (60-54) - middleweight

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny Preliminary Card

Leighton Birchall def. Laszlo Bernath by standing TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:55 - super bantamweight

Lucas Biswana def. Ezequiel Gregores by decision (40-36) - welterweight

William Birchall def. Engel Gomez by standing TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:48- featherweight

Lewis Lawton def. Artjom Spatar by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:15 - super welterweight

Joe Bourne vs. Cristian Uwaka was scored a draw (38-38) - heavyweight

Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny Postliminary Card

Jack Power def. Jose Aguirre by decision (60-52) - middleweight

