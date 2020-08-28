Nick Diaz denies Diego Sanchez's recent 'email trash-talk' allegations against him

The Diaz brothers are quite possibly the most the unique fighters to ever step foot into the world of Mixed Martial Arts and it's not even a gimmick. From where they come from, both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are known for their sheer tough-minded mentalities.

One of the examples of those was recently brought up by UFC veteran Diego Sanchez, who has had his fair share of issues with the older Diaz brother both inside and outside of the Octagon in the past.

Sanchez went on record and claimed that Nick Diaz used a very unique method to trash-talk him during their days as rivals on The Ultimate Fighter, as The Nightmare said that the latter used to send him hateful emails.

During a recent interview on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Sanchez admitted that Nick Diaz had gotten hold of the former's email ID and used it against him to send hateful messages that were usually targeted towards Sanchez's parents.

Nick has now responded to the accusations in the most Diaz brother way, as he took to Instagram and simply denied that he would never do anything like this, via one of his recent stories. Below is what Nick Diaz had posted:

Nick Diaz denies Diego Sanchez's accusations

Nick Diaz's last run in the UFC

In 2014, Nick Diaz signed a new deal with the UFC and made his return to the Octagon in an iconic bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. Diaz went on to lose the fight via unanimous decision. Following the fight though, Diaz once again failed his post-fight drug test for marijuana metabolites.

The following year, Diaz was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for 5 years and that eventually led to him being unable to corner his brother Nate at UFC 196 and UFC 202 during the latter's fights against Conor McGregor.

Nick Diaz hasn't fought since then and given that he's in his late 30s, it remains unlikely for him to come back for one more fight.