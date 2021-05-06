Did Nick Diaz get jumped by goons in a Las Vegas nightclub?

Nick Diaz was reportedly attacked by assailants in August 2016 as he was leaving a Las Vegas nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Diaz went to the bathroom at Club Hyde in the Bellagio Hotel & Casino around 2:30 a.m. and accidentally bumped into another man. Diaz said he apologized and that he didn't want any trouble, but the other man didn't take it well and jumped Diaz, along with three of his cronies.

Speaking to TMZ about the incident, Diaz emphasized that he did not start the fight and that the attackers in question didn't know who he was -

"I didn't start it. They didn't know who I was," said Diaz.

A rep also confirmed with TMZ that Nick Diaz wasn't the aggressor in the incident and that his assailants also had a brawl with the club and casino employees. Nick Diaz also believed that the goons 'got the worst of it' and refused to press any charges.

Taylor Fisher, a spokesperson for Hyde Las Vegas, said she had no information on the situation, as the fight had happened outside the club premises. However, Fisher was appreciative of Nick Diaz's behavior inside the club and told TMZ -

"We enjoyed having Nick at Hyde Bellagio last night and never had any problems with him in the club. He was very well behaved."

Nick Diaz is set to make a UFC return

Nick Diaz wants to fight and Dana White is happy to oblige him! 💯#UFC261pic.twitter.com/3vZjIirCTu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

Nick Diaz sparked debates about a return to the Octagon after making an appearance at UFC 261. Following the event, UFC president Dana White confirmed that he was going to sit down with the Stockton native to discuss the details of his return. Dana White said in the post-fight presser -

“Nick wants to fight. Sure, (we’ll give him one). … We’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him.”

The 37-year-old had his last outing in January 2015, when he faced Anderson Silva in the main event at UFC 183. Though Diaz lost the fight via unanimous decision, it was overturned to a no contest after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Nick Diaz also tested positive for marijuana and was slammed with a fine of $100,000 and a ban by the Nevada Athletic Commission.