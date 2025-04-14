Nico Carrillo admits he had flashbacks of his defeat to Nabil Anane before beating Sitthichai: “I remember this feeling so vividly”

Nico Carrillo struggled to deal with his first loss under the ONE Championship banner.
Riding a four-fight win streak—all knockouts—Carrillo suffered the first setback of his run with the promotion, suffering a vicious first-round KO loss against Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January.
It was a defeat that stuck with 'The King of the North' right up until the moment he climbed back into the win column with an impressive performance against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.
Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo recalled having flashbacks of his loss against Anane and the vow he made to himself to never let it happen again.
"When some of the guys came back into the changing room, seeing how defeated they were beaten, and I was looking at them while I was warming up, and I was like, 'I remember this feeling so vividly that I can never let this happen again,'" Carrillo said.
Nico Carrillo planning to take some time off after his big win at ONE Fight Night 30
With his spectacular second-round knockout of Sitthichai in Bangkok, Nico Carrillo banked another $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
"I shat myself. Chatri, thank you so much again. You have changed my life once again. I want to stay super active at featherweight."
As for how 'The King of the North' plans to spend it, Carrillo revealed that he would be getting married to his girlfriend this summer.
"I’m getting married to my best friend in the summer," Carrillo added. "And all my attention needs to go to her now because she was there in my darkest times this year, and she stood by me, she was my rock.
"I had a few hard conversations with her this year, and a lot of plans got canceled this year because I had to come straight back out her,e and she was with me the whole time. So I just want to give back to her a little bit now."
Everyone can certainly agree Carrillo has earned himself a long vacation, but fight fans will be chomping at the bit to see him return to the Circle later this year.
If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.