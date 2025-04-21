Nico Carrillo admits road leading up to impressive Sitthichai KO was difficult: “Took a lot of resilience to do this”

Nico Carrillo was under a great deal of pressure going into his featherweight Muay Thai debut. In January, 'King of the North' suffered his first setback under the ONE Championship banner, falling short against Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

It was a hard pill for Carrillo to swallow, but before long, the Scottish sensation picked himself up and decided that it was time to make a change.

Three months later, Nico Carrillo made the move up from bantamweight to featherweight, squaring off with Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Carrillo delivered a statement performance in his return, securing a second-round knockout against Sitthichai. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, 'King of the North' spoke about the immense pressure he was under after such a devastating loss.

"It took a lot of resilience to do this," Carrillo said. "And I did feel less pressure, but I also felt so much pressure because I put the pressure on myself. I want to be the best. I also never wanted to lose again."

Nico Carrillo is ready for anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him

With the win, Nico Carrillo immediately became a potential contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division. Upon being asked who he'd like to fight next, the Scot was hesitant to call for a specific opponent, instead choosing to let the promotion decide what's best.

"I'm not even trying to call anybody out," Carrillo said following his win over Sitthichai. "I'm sure that ONE Championship will make the right decision. They'll make the right fight when the time comes. I'm sure they want me back."

Who do you want to see 'King of the North' face when he steps back inside the Circle later this year?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

