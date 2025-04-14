Nico Carrillo basking in the glory of his crazy finish of Sitthichai in Bangkok: “I’m a star”

Nico Carrillo couldn't have been more pleased with his knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy superstar walked into the bout not in the best frame of mind. 'King of the North' was on the brink of world title glory at bantamweight. But an injury to Superlek threw that idea out of the works.

Then, the 26-year-old suffered a first-round loss to replacement athlete Nabil Anane in their ONE interim bantamweight world title fight at ONE 170. He was down. At the lowest of lows, in fact.

But he lived up to the saying, "Down but not out."

Nico Carrillo used his hallmark tool — his knockout power —to announce his presence in the featherweight Muay Thai division with a second-round win over 'Killer Kid' inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Fresh off his win, the 26-year-old had this to say to the South China Morning Post on his place among the best strikers in the promotion and his next step in the weight bracket:

"You know, I'm a star. I always sell the show when I'm here. I always steal the show I should say, when I'm here. And so I'm sure ONE Championship will want me back in me."

Watch the full interview here:

Nico Carrillo charged for all-UK showdown alongside Jonathan Haggerty

There are plenty of fighters on Nico Carrillo's radar in the featherweight Muay Thai division, but he's happy to switch brackets if a chance to face Jonathan Haggerty pops up.

'King of the North' and 'The General' traded barbs online from their time in the bantamweight division, and the former acknowledges that he still wants a piece of the British warrior.

In the same interview, he shared:

"No, I mean, obviously Jon and me, no love lost. So there's no love lost between me and Jon, but I didn't say that, this week I didn't say that anyway, maybe before."

