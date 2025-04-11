Nico Carrillo believes early elbow marked the beginning of the end for Sitthichai: “It affected him big”

Nico Carrillo believes an early elbow is what set the stage for his spectacular second-round knockout of Sitthichai.
ONE Fight Night 30 saw 'The King of the North' get back into the win column in convincing fashion, securing his first victory in the featherweight Muay Thai division and improving his record under the ONE Championship banner to 5-1.
Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight press event, Carrillo shared his thoughts on an early elbow that caught Sitthichai clean, setting the stage for yet another highlight-reel finish on martial arts' biggest global stage.
With a win over Sitthichai—the fifth-ranked contender in the featherweight division—Carrillo has immediately established himself as a threat to the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder, Tawanchai.
Nico Carrillo is ready for the best of the best in the featherweight division
Whether Nico Carrillo's next fight is against fight is for 26 pounds of featherweight gold or not, 'The King of the North' knows that there are plenty of great fights waiting for him in his new division.
"To be honest, everybody above me is such an amazing fight for me, and I'm sure ONE Championship will make the right decision and who's next for me, and I'll be ready for it," Carrillo told Nick Atink of the Bangkok Post.
But first, Carrillo is planning to take a little bit of time away from the sport to marry his girlfriend, who was in attendance and sitting ringside to see his brilliant bounce-back victory over Sittihichai.
When the time comes for his return, who do you want to see the Scot square off with next?
If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.