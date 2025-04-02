Nico Carrillo feels a big change in training since moving up a weight class: “I’m more energetic”

Nico Carrillo is feeling much better following his move to featherweight. After suffering his first setback inside the Circle at ONE 170, 'The King of the North' opted to move up from bantamweight to featherweight to help mitigate a daunting weight cut.

Now, the Scottish knockout artist will look to test out his new weight class this Friday night when he meets Thai sensation Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

During an interview with ONE ahead of his featherweight Muay Thai debut, Carrillo revealed that he feels much more energetic and engaged throughout his training than he did whilst competing as a bantamweight. Carrillo said:

“I’m more energetic in training and throughout the day...I don’t feel burned out like I used to. Every day feels very great.”

It will be Carrillo's first time attempting to bounce back from a loss under the ONE banner.

Nico Carrillo was not interested in taking any tune-up fights in the featherweight division

Not interested in taking a tune-up fight, Nico Carrillo will be jumping straight into the fire at ONE Fight Night 30 when he meets Sitthichai—the featherweight division's fourth-ranked contender.

He added:

“No tune-ups, no warm-ups...Nothing like that. Just right back at the highest level where I belong.”

A win over the eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion would immediately thrust 'The King of the North' into the featherweight division's top five, making him an instant contender in one of the most talent-rich weight classes in all of ONE Championship.

Will Carrillo shine in his new division, or is the Scot biting off a little more than he can chew by taking on the 129-win Thai superstar?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

