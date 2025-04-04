Nico Carrillo happy to put his 'different journey' at featherweight aside for Jonathan Haggerty war: "Always open to this fight"

Nico Carrillo has his mind locked on one thing only as he inches closer to a return on the global stage: Beating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 30.

That said, the Scottish slugger is still open to revisiting his old division to settle an ever-brewing feud alongside Englishman Jonathan Haggerty.

'King of the North' was destined to face the former two-sport world champion in ONE Championship after loading his resume with four successive knockout wins against Furkan Karabag, Nong-O Hama, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Muangthai PK Saenchaai at bantamweight.

But recent turn of events—Haggerty lost his bantamweight Muay Thai throne to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver and Carrillo's featherweight switch—makes their dream all-UK showdown looking more and more bleak.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy, however, threw out any concerns about that fight not coming to fruition during his recent chat with the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin.

Nico Carrillo admits that while his radar is locked on facing the featherweight killers in the Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions of ONE Championship, he'd happily meet somewhere in the middle to face 'The General.'

The Glaswegian shared:

"I’m always open to this fight. I always will be, but yeah, everyone that I had my eyes on in bantamweight now is just, I don’t care. And now, I’ve got a whole different journey, a whole different set of people I want to fight."

Watch his full interview here:

Nico Carrillo cannot overlook Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

All signs point to another emphatic performance from Nico Carrillo inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on April 4, but he must not underestimate the caliber and experience that the eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion brings to the table.

'Killer Kid' has struggled to find his feet in recent outings, but the 33-year-old is still a very dangerous figure to stand across from inside the ring. He can craft a variety of combinations with his hands, knees, and elbows to halt Nico Carrillo's never-ending knockout power.

As long as Carrillo stays focused on his plan and does not get lapsed inside the pocket, a win is there for the taking. Otherwise, he could risk making it back-to-back defeats under the promotional spotlight.

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can catch him back in action at ONE Fight Night 30, which will be available live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

