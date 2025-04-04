Nico Carrillo says he let Jonathan Haggerty’s criticism slide since he was locked in on Nabil Anane: “Hard to focus on anybody else”

Nico Carrillo responded to Jonathan Haggerty's accusations that he wasn't fully focused on fighting Nabil Anane.

Over the past year, Carrillo seemed destined to fight Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Things drastically changed when Superlek dethroned Haggerty to become the division's new champion.

Carrillo later fought Nabil Anane on Jan. 24 for the interim bantamweight title, with the latter winning by first-round knockout.

Haggerty has since claimed in an interview that Carrillo was focused on their rivalry instead of Anane. The Scottish striker recently responded by saying this during an interview with Nick Atkin:

"I mean, it’s hard to be forcused on anything else when somebody’s swaggering about in a sauna. You’re in a tight space, do you know what I mean? It’s hard to focus on anybody else, it’s only us in the sauna. So that’s all I’ve got to say about that."

Carrillo credited his disappointing performance against Nabil Anane to the worst weight cut of his fighting career. As a result, 'King of the North' has officially announced he's moving up from bantamweight to featherweight.

Check out Nico Carrillo's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Nico Carrillo looks to enter featherweight title picture with win at ONE Fight Night 30

On April 4, Nico Carrillo will make his featherweight Muay Thai debut against the number four-ranked Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30.

Sitthichai is a former 8x kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion who is well-respected in the division. He also holds a win against the reigning featherweight king, Tawanchai.

With a win against Sitthichai, Carrillo would insert himself into the featherweight title picture and extend his promotional record to 5-1.

ONE Fight Night 30 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Following Sitthichai vs. Carrillo, two world title fights will be featured at ONE Fight Night 30 - Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles (heavyweight Muay Thai main event) and Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas 3 (lightweight kickboxing co-main event).

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 30 bout card below:

