Nico Carrillo says Georges St-Pierre’s ability to master new tricks is second to none: “Takes all the information and he soaks it up”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 03, 2025 09:05 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo was very impressed with George St-Pierre's ability to learn and adapt.

It's a talent that servied 'GSP' well in his legendary mixed martial arts career, making him one of the most successful fighters in the sport's history.

Eight years removed from his last fight, St-Pierre is still in impeccable shape and regularly works with some of the biggest stars in combat sports, including Nico Carrillo.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday, April 5, 'The King of the North' spoke about his time training with 'Rush' and what he found most impressive about the French-Canadian icon.

"Yeah, exactly. His main talent of learning, it’s just like an open book," Carrillo told Bloody Elbow in a recent interview. "Like a sponge, just takes all of the information and he soaks it up. So yeah, I was impressed."
Hopefully, some of that skill wore off on Carrillo because the Scottish sensation is going to need it.

Nico Carrillo meets Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

After suffering his first setback in the Circle at ONE 170, Nico Carrillo is move up from his post at bantamweight to tackle a new weight class.

At ONE Fight Night 30, he'll give the featherweight Muay Thai division a try when he meets one of the most accomplished strikers in the weight class, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

It'll be Carrillo's first time trying to bounce back from a loss since signing with ONE Championship. Before coming up short against Nabil Anane in January, 'The King of the North' KO'd every man put in front of him, including Muangthai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Will Carrillo add another Thai legend to his hit list, or is the Scot biting off more than he can chew in his featherweight debut?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

Edited by C. Naik
