Nico Carrillo taking nothing for granted against "one of the hardest hitters" Saemapetch: “I don’t overlook him in any way”

Though he's already earned wins over some of the best fighters in the world, Nico Carrillo is taking nothing for granted when he steps inside the Circle for a clash with the always-dangerous Saemapetch Fairtex.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, seven months removed from his epic come-from-behind KO of former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama, the 'King of the North' will look to bag his fourth-straight win under the ONE Championship banner as he meets fellow top-five-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch.

As one of the most exciting prospects in the sport today, fans are overwhelmingly in Carrillo's corner as he seeks another win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Still, despite his recent success which has seen him knock out his first three opponents inside the Circle, the top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender is refusing to look past Saemapetch as he continues his march toward his first ONE world championship opportunity.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Carrillo said:

“I know I have a serious contender in front of me. I don’t overlook him in any way. He’s up there as one of the hardest hitters in the division.”

Will Saemapetch end Nico Carrillo's unbeaten streak in ONE Championship?

Though Saemapetch has failed to string together more than two wins in a row in recent years, the 127-win veteran is no less dangerous than any other man Nico Carrillo could find himself paired up with at this point in his combat sports career.

Coming off an impressive first-round KO against Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 19, Saemapetch is determined to make a statement against the 'King of the North' and trust himself to the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.

Saemapetch is 4-4 in his last eight outings with the promotion, but all four of his victories have come via knockout no later than the second round.

Match that with Carrillo's three-fight KO streak and you have all the makings for a can't-miss clash on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

