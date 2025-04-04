Nico Carrillo out "to make a statement" in new division vs battle-tested Sitthichai: “It’s gonna be a banger”

Nico Carrillo plans on making a statement in his featherweight debut. After suffering the first setback of his ONE run in January, 'The King of the North' makes the move up from bantamweight to featherweight for a clash with Thai superstar Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

It will be Carrillo's first time competing in the weight class, but the Scot will be jumping straight into the fire when he meets the division's fifth-ranked contender inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with Nick Atkin hours before making his walk to the ring, Carrillo guaranteed that his clash with Sitthichai would be a certified banger.

"I do want to make a statement," Carrillo said. "I’m not saying anything, let’s see. Tune in, it’s gonna be a banger."

It will be Nico Carrillo's first time coming off a loss since he signed with ONE Championship two years ago.

Nico Carrillo refuses to rush into a ONE world title shot

With a win over Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo will likely thrust himself into the featherweight Muay Thai division's top five rankings.

However, 'The King of the North' has no intention of rushing into anything, especially a title shot, should he see his hand raised this Friday night.

"No, I don’t have a laser focus on [a title shot] at all," Carrillo said. "I’ve got a laser focus on Sitthichai only. I’m not looking too far ahead. I’m just going to enjoy the journey and the process."

He added:

"What happens, happens. I’m not gunning. I’m not rushing for title shots or anything. I’ve got a seriously hard challenge on Saturday morning and that’s that first."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

