Nieky Holzken admits it’s tough coaching a teenage son in his rebellious phase

Kickboxing star Nieky Holzken shared some insight into what it’s like training his son as he enters those rebellious teenage years.

Holzken, a former time GLORY Kickboxing world champion, will make his return to the ring after more than a year on the shelf. Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 11, ‘The Natural’ will square off with German standout Arian Sadikovic.

Before making his eighth appearance under the ONE Championship banner, Holzken sat down with the promotion to discuss the sometimes difficult task of training his teenage son:

"That's a little bit difficult because, you know, you don't listen so much to your father when you're young... Sometimes, it's difficult, but he's 16 right now. I trained with him since he was like three or four. I was always busy with him. And now, I do the same with my daughter. It's not that it's my son, but he's very talented.”

Nieky Holzken will be gunning for his 95th career victory as he steps into the ring at ONE Fight Night 11. Though known as a world-class kickboxer, ‘The Natural’ dipped his toe into the world of Muay Thai in his last two appearances, scoring a win over legend John Wayne Parr, but falling short against two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee.

On June 9, he will return to kickboxing as he meets 23-win veteran Arian Sadikovic. The German striker has gone 1-1 inside the circle thus far, scoring a win over Mustapha Haida, but falling to defeat two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel in his sophomore appearance. He’ll attempt to get back into the win column by picking off a genuine legend of the sport in The Land of Smiles.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

