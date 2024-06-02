Niko Price vs. Alex Morono: Live round-by-round updates

The second bout of the UFC 302 main card is yet another welterweight scrap, with the Niko Price vs. Alex Morono round-by-round updates here. The pair will look to set the octagon alight with an action-filled bout, but Price may very well approach the fight in a more measured manner given his recent run of form.

Morono, meanwhile, will hope to add Price's name to his record of 24-9 (1NC), contrasting his foe's 15-7 (2NC) career stint. The two men are in vastly different positions, with Morono still aiming to climb his way up the welterweight rankings to make something of his UFC run.

Price, however, is at a crossroads. He has not been on a win streak since 2018 and has only won one fight in his last six. His most recent outing was a 38-second knockout loss to a declining Robbie Lawler in Lawler's retirement fight. He will be looking for a return to form when he takes on Morono.

The poor run of form that Price is on has been noted, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists him as a +210 underdog, while his opponent Morono is a -258 favorite.

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Round 1:

Morono opens the round with a low kick. Price tries to answer with his own but misses. Morono is staying on the outside, throws a jab. Price answers with a body shot. Both men trade one-twos, with Price snapping Morono's head back.

Morono circles away, throws a low kick, but Price intercepts him with a straight, knocking him off balance. Price jumps on him, but Morono catches him with an omoplata, converting it into a crucifix. It's a bad position, but Price scrambles out, though he can't shake off his opponent, who drags him back to the mat.

Morono is on Price's back, but Price spins at the hip and ends up on top, pressing Morono against the fence. Morono scrambles out and both men are on their feet, trading punches with Morono landing, before they circle back to the center. Price lands a good jab, but eats a hook kick.

They're trading, Price lands a short elbow. Morono goes for an overhand right, but Price circles away, throwing a knee. They end the round trading, with Morono missing a spinning backfist.

Round 2:

Morono flicks out a jab but is forced to back off by a round kick from Price. Price applies pressure but eats a right hand. They trade low kicks and exchange in the center. Price stumbles Morono with a right hand, but his opponent shakes it off and they're back to trading in the center, with Price landing again.

However, Morono appears to be the more active fighter, moving and throwing more. He's landing, but Price is rolling with them to take away the sting from his foe's blows. Price stuns Morono with a right hand and follows up with a slick double-leg takedown.

Morono threatens an armbar and manages to dissuade Price from ground-and-pound. He attempts a guillotine choke but nothing comes of it. They work their way back to their feet, with Morono securing a rear-bodylock, eating a back elbow from Price.

They're pinned against the fence, trading positions. Morono jumps for a guillotine, but all it does is give Price top control. The round ends with Price landing elbows from top position.

Round 3:

Price opens up with a jab, before throwing a one-two. He's banking on the one-two now, ending the next combination with a kick. They trade in the center, but Price looks like the much fresher fighter. Morono is flat footed, no longer bouncing on his toes like before.

Price throws a combination, ending it with a standing hammer fist. Morono looks labored, and his activity has plummeted. Price appears to be tiring as well, the exchanges are getting sloppier. Price lands a hard uppercut, and follows up with an easy takedown, Morono offering no resistance.

Morono is stumbled by a jab. Price is staying on the front foot, refusing to give Morono any breathing room. Price keeps ending his combinations with a head kick, but it's not landing. He lands a nice uppercut though, swarming Morono as he yells at him to fight back. The round ends with a wild exchange against the fence.

Official Decision: Niko Price def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)