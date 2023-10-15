Nina Agdal kisses fiance Logan Paul inside the ring despite ongoing legal battle and restraining order against Dillon Danis

Nina Agdal joined her fiance Logan Paul in his post-fight celebrations after his victory against archrival Dillon Danis. Earlier tonight (October 14, 2023), YouTuber and WWE superstar Paul faced BJJ savant and MMA fighter Danis in the latter's boxing debut.

Their boxing bout served as one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. In the buildup to their grudge match, Danis and Paul took several extremely personal jibes at one another.

Dillon Danis made many derogatory comments regarding Nina Agdal, besides posting a number of NSFW photos and videos of the Danish supermodel online. Agdal responded by securing a restraining order against Danis.

Additionally, Agdal has sued Danis, accusing him of harassment and defamation. She's alleged that 'El Jefe' hacked her social media to procure her private photos and videos and publicly unraveled her private content.

With Nina Agdal's lawsuit proceedings against Dillon Danis still underway, Danis faced Logan Paul in their boxing match tonight. Danis refused to engage with Paul, and the YouTuber was unable to catch 'El Jefe' clean.

In the sixth and final round of their boxing match, Danis attempted a takedown, but Paul managed to stay on his feet. 'El Jefe' also tried a guillotine choke against Paul, however, the YouTuber escaped it.

'The Maverick' then looked to land a strike on Danis while the MMA fighter was down on the mat. Despite the referee intervening, Danis chased after Paul, leading to a mass brawl and the fight being ruled a DQ (Disqualification) win for Paul.

During his in-ring post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Logan Paul was kissed by his partner, Nina Agdal. Helwani has now put forth an Instagram post featuring a video of the heartwarming moment the couple shared.

Watch the Agdal-Paul segment below [*Video courtesy: DAZN]:

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal celebrate as the YouTuber takes post-fight jibes at Dillon Danis

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, as well as Paul's family members and entourage, appeared to be all smiles in the fight's aftermath. During his aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul mocked Danis' BJJ skills. 'The Maverick' indicated that 'El Jefe' was unable to take him down or choke him out with the attempted guillotine.

Alluding to Nina Agdal's ongoing legal battle against Dillon Danis and the MMA fighter's harassment campaign against her, Logan Paul lambasted Danis. He labeled Danis a "coward" and a "dirty human being." Moreover, apart from a Conor McGregor callout, Paul also expressed his respect for Agdal. He stated:

"I want to give thanks to the most important woman in my life -- next to my mother, of course -- my beautiful fiance Nina."

Agdal had seemingly made her way out of the video frame while Paul continued:

"Wherever she is, baby, I love you so much. You're my heart and soul. I can't wait to start a family with you; live the rest of my life with you."