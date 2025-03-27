Nina-Marie Daniele drops GTA 6 reference after Sean Strickland turns 'food reviewer' at Popeyes 

Sean Strickland recently showed up at a local outlet of the popular fast food chain, Popeyes, to try out their famous chicken for the very first time. 'Tarzan' posted a video on X in which can be seen stepping out of his Tesla and entering the chicken joint.

Ad

Once inside, he engaged in a hilarious conversation with the Popeyes cashier:

"I am a white man and I don't know the love of chicken. I want the love of chicken so I came to Popeyes. Bro am I going to like it?"

The American then returned to his car with his takeaway box and proceeded to share his honest food review. 'Tarzan' appeared to be highly impressed with the fried chicken and stated that it might have turned him into "a chicken believer."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unsuprisingly, the post instantly went viral and fans began to join in on the fun.

One fan commented:

"White boy and a Tesla getting driven around eating Popeyes. You a trip man"

Social media content creator and prominent UFC media figure Nina-Marie Daniele, (popularly known as 'Nina Drama') also appeared, as she compared the 34-year-old's recent activities to the highly anticipated release of the GTA 6 video game, which is still months away.

Ad

"We got Sean Strickland food reviews before GTA 6"

Expand Tweet

Ad

'Nina Drama' has long shared a friendly and playful bond with the former 185-pound champion, with 'Tarzan' previously stating that he sees Daniele as "a little sister."

Sean Strickland is in Robert Whittaker's crosshairs for UFC 317

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion Robert 'The Reaper' Whittaker recently revealed on his MMArcade Podcast that he is eyeing a potential fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 317 in June:

Ad

"I want to fight Sean. International Fight Week"

Fight fans haven't seen 'The Reaper' in action since October 2024, when he submitted to Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev in the very first round of their fight and sustained a couple of severe injuries. The welterweight contender has undergone successful dental surgery and now hopes to make his comeback soon.

Check out Whittaker's words here (22:00).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.