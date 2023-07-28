Nina-Marie Daniele exposes Bobby Green sliding into her DMs to 'shoot his shot' two years ago 

Bobby Green, who now insists on being referred to as 'King,' apparently slid into Nina-Marie Daniele's DMs before she even started reporting for the UFC. Daniele, now a regular at UFC events, good-humoredly exposed Green during a live interview.

Daniele suddenly answered Green's question from two years ago before showing him the DM, taking 'King' by surprise. The crowd favorite from California laughed about it while admitting he's had other similar interactions. The 36-year-old said:

"I said 'What up?' That's all I need to say. You ain't with it, then it wasn't meant to be. I get that from so many people. They hit me up like five years later. I'm like, ahhh, you see?...I didn't even know I shot my shot...You must have had a bad a** video."

Nina-Marie Daniele responded:

"I think it was about a comedy skit or something. Because it was before I even started here."

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



Who y’all got: Bobby Green or Tony Ferguson? @ufc pic.twitter.com/2epA8k0Ubc Bobby Green slid in my DMs LOL Shooters gotta shoot!Who y’all got: Bobby Green or Tony Ferguson? @ufc #ufc291

While his marital status is unclear, Bobby Green has long been with his partner Tabitha and the two have a daughter named Isabella.

Bobby Green explains why he is in favor of the BMF title

Bobby Green will be looking to overcome a two-fight skid and a no-contest when he takes on Tony Ferguson at UFC 291 this weekend. The card will be headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje competing for the BMF title, which has been labeled 'gimmicky' by many.

However, Green is all in favor of the BMF title. Despite the recent lull in his career, 'King' remains a big draw primarily due to his entertaining fighting style.

Green believes fighters like him are 'real' for giving the crowd a slugfest as opposed to grapplers who go in with the sole purpose of getting their hands raised. The lightweight veteran believes the BMF title separates 'the real from the fake.' The 36-year-old told reporters at the UFC 291 media day:

"I think it’s dope, I think it’s dope. It separates the real from the fake. That’s why guys call it cringy, because those guys who call it cringy are usually the fake, you know what I mean? And what I mean by the real and the fake is guys that come to fight, that’s why we get known as BMF’s, because we have a certain stigma that comes with us."

Catch Green's comments below: