Nina-Marie Daniele gets 100% real about "industry plant" allegations amid successful UFC career: "Hard work and dedication 24/7"

Nina-Marie Daniele has been battling allegations of being an industry plant ever since her rise to popularity in the MMA world. Now, she has taken to X/Twitter to address those claims, when in the past she would often dismiss them with humor, giving them little importance.

However, the MMA fandom has continued to attribute her success as a UFC content creator to alleged connections in the promotion rather than her own merits. Daniele regards these allegations as mere myth, and is now determined to undo the narrative.

"I know people want to believe I'm an industry plant because I make it look easy. Most people will never see all the sleepless nights, the hours my team and I spend editing content, brainstorming, making revisions, etc. It's hard work & dedication 24/7. I truly love this journey and there's nothing on Earth I'd rather be doing. I am so grateful for the UFC for giving me this opportunity and I hope I continue to grow in the MMA world. I know all the harrd work will pay off one day! Thank you guys for supporting my journey! Happy #UFC314 day!"

Daniele has carved a name for herself as one of the most popular UFC content creators in the industry, and has access to many of the promotion's top stars for interviews that other content creators will never enjoy. However, it is just interviews she conducts, she also films unique segments with the fighters themselves.

Whether she's sparring or dancing with them, it's content that isn't produced by anyone else who interacts with the UFC roster.

Nina-Marie Daniele has a strong friendship with ex-UFC champion Sean Strickland

While fighters like the great Alex Pereira and prominent MMA figures like UFC CEO Dana White are known to have positive relationships with Nina-Marie Daniele, none come close to the level of rapport she has with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The pair have filmed several interviews and segments together. In fact, Strickland has appeared in her videos more than any other fighter by a significant margin, with Pereira arguably being her second-most frequent collaborator.

