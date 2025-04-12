Nina-Marie Daniele jokingly called a 'lot of autistic' by Sean Strickland in recent IG story

  • home icon
By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Apr 12, 2025 22:52 GMT
Nina-Marie Daniele (right) humorously referred to as very autistic by Sean Strickland (left) in recent IG story. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has never shied away from making sarcastic remarks on social media. He again shared a hilarious exchange with long-term friend and content creator Nina-Marie Daniele.

'Tarzan' previously referred to Daniele as a sister figure. Their dynamic bond and respect for each other outshine the banter and have become a source of entertainment for MMA fans.

The latest exchange between the duo unfolded when Daniele shared an Instagram story captioned:

"They are missing out on the 2 coolest!"

Strickland reposted the story with his hallmark sarcastic style, indicating a humorous tone in a way only someone close can pull off.

"Nina ...you might be a little autistic, . Actually you're a lot of autistic, ; you're a very special friend, thank you :)"

Check out Sean Strickland's story below:

Screenshot of Strickland's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Bryce Mitchell ahead of UFC 314 bout

Sean Strickland recently shared his take ahead of the stacked card of UFC 314, especially on the upcoming featherweight clash between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell. Strickland stated he would start going to the church if Mitchell manages to pull off the victory, framing the bout as a test of divine intervention.

'Thug Nasty' has become one of the most talked-about fighters in the MMA community for his polarizing beliefs. Mitchell is not the one to shy away from pushing the boundaries of public disclosure.

The former UFC middleweight kingpin added another layer to Mitchell's much-anticipated bout. Strickland wrote:

"If Bryce wins Im gonna start going to church... This is it god.. prove your existence with this fight!”
Check out Strickland's comments below:

Strickland most recently fought champion Dricus du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312 and lost via unanimous decision.

Edited by Subham
