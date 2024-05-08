Nina-Marie Daniele lauds "bada**" Dana White for the UFC signing new partnership extension deal with Riyadh Season

Dana White was congratulated by popular UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele for his role in securing a collaborative agreement with Riyadh Season for both the UFC and Power Slap. The social media influencer praised White's grit and determination as a businessman.

Taking to X/Twitter to express her glee over White's continued dominance on the business side of combat sports, Daniele spoke about how inspired she was by him. Moreover, she hailed the UFC CEO as one of the hardest-working people she's ever come across.

"Nobody works harder than Dana White! It's so inspiring seeing all of your hard work come to fruition! You are a bada** @danawhite congratulations! And huge congratulations to @powerslap - Power Slap and I have so much in common... nobody thought we would make it this far LOL."

White himself previously congratulated Daniele over her coverage of the sport. She is also distinguished by her willingness to cover Power Slap, which has generated tremendous controversy since its inception. The details of the UFC's Riyadh Season deal were revealed in a press release.

Turki Alalshikh, who has been instrumental in Saudi Arabia's conquest of combat sports, revealed the aforementioned details of the agreement in a tweet. According to the agreement, the UFC will host another UFC Saudi Arabia event during the Riyadh 2024-2025 season.

Similarly, Riyadh Season will also play host to Power Slap. Additionally, UFC 306, which will be the promotion's first event at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada, will be sponsored by Riyadh Season.

Dana White has been previously praised for his skills as a businessman by Joe Rogan

Nina-Marie Daniele isn't the only prominent figure in MMA to praise Dana White for his relentless work ethic as a businessman. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once spoke highly of the UFC CEO on episode #142 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Dana was like... He doesn't sleep. He's always going. I could call Dana and have a two-hour conversation with him at 2 in the morning. He's an animal, he's just, like, always doing stuff. He's always involved, he's always got deals, he's always working on fights."

Despite his occasional brushes with controversy, White is often regarded as having been fundamental to the UFC's success and rise from obscurity into a multi-billion dollar company.