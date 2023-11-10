Nina-Marie Daniele breaks quirky persona to pen emotional message for Dana White; the UFC CEO reacts

Nina-Marie Daniele is one of the most notable names in UFC circles, but she is neither a fighter nor a pundit of the sport. Instead, she is a social media influencer who parlayed her Instagram fame into becoming a popular UFC content creator who specializes in conducting fighter interviews.

Recently, Daniele took to Instagram, where she expressed tremendous gratitude to UFC CEO Dana White, penning a heartfelt message to the latter on her story. This drew a response from White, who described Daniele as the most talented person covering the sport and created UFC-related content.

Over the moon with the UFC CEO's adulation, Nina-Marie Daniele shared a screenshot of Dana White's reaction on X/Twitter, captioning it with a brand of humor that's become typical of her comedic content:

"Being a UFC industry plant should be f**king illegal LOL"

Expand Tweet

Among her most frequent collaborators for content is UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, with whom she willingly engages in his style of brash humor. She has even sat cage-side for some of his fights and was among the first to congratulate him for beating Israel Adesanya.

However, Strickland has been on record, claiming that he has only taken part in her interviews because of her large Instagram following. Despite his persona and claims, the two are good friends. Besides her work with Strickland, her ties with the UFC have also strengthened.

Not too long ago, Daniele revealed that the promotion actually provided her with her first-ever Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes. Whether she continues training in an effort to become a martial artist herself, however, remains to be seen.

Nina-Marie Daniele asks MMA legend Don Frye about Sean Strickland

Don Frye is a UFC Hall of Famer and MMA pioneer, having carved out a legacy as one of the sport's most memorable heavyweights. However, he is also known for being a proponent of classic masculinity, placing a significant amount of his self-worth on his manhood. Furthermore, he is also a gun-toting American patriot.

These are all qualities he shares with Sean Strickland, which prompted Nina-Marie Daniele to ask Don Frye if he was related to the reigning UFC middleweight champion. While he explained that the two were not related, he did speak positively of Strickland.