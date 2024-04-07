Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to judge scoring UFC Vegas 90 headliner 49-46 in favor of Brendan Allen

Nina-Marie Daniele, a social media influencer who has made herself at home in the combat sports space, has just offered her opinion on Brendan Allen's UFC Vegas 90 win over Chris Curtis. Specifically, she took to the comment section of an Instagram post made by the UFC in celebration of Allen's win.

While Daniele praised the fight for its entertainment, she strongly disagreed with Allen being given a 49-46 score by one of the judges. The bout was controversial, and Daniele is among many, be they fans, fighters, or otherwise, who are in disagreement with the scorecard.

Like Daniele, countless fans flocked to social media to express their displeasure with the scorecard.

Daniele wrote:

"Great freaking fight but that 49-46 score is BAD!"

Nina-Marie Daniele's reaction to Brendan Allen's win

Despite the action-packed nature of the matchup, it was marred by an unfortunate incident when Curtis tore his hamstring, rendering him immobile.

A contentious split decision over a short-notice, injured foe is unlikely to have been the outcome that Allen had hoped for, especially given that in their prior encounter, Curtis had TKO'd him in round one. Nevertheless, his win streak has been extended to seven consecutive victories.

His next step is likely to be a rescheduled bout with Marvin Vettori, his original UFC Vegas 90 opponent. Meanwhile, Daniele will continue to cover the UFC as one of the promotion's most recognizable online voices, conducting interviews with MMA's most popular fighters ahead of their matchups.

As for Curtis' take on the UFC Vegas 90 main event, he has yet to share his thoughts on its verdict but given his history of being opinionated, it is unlikely he will allow the bout's result to go unaddressed.

Nina-Marie Daniele is close to another UFC middleweight on the wrong end of a controversial decision

While Nina-Marie Daniele expressed her frustration with the judging for Brendan Allen's split-decision win over Chris Curtis, it isn't the only closely-contested middleweight bout that she is, in some way, connected to. She is close friends with Sean Strickland, who recently lost his middleweight title to Dricus du Plessis.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the pair's UFC 297 title fight was highly controversial, with many fans opining that Strickland had done enough to emerge victorious. While Daniele didn't make a case for either Strickland or du Plessis winning, she did praise the former for his 'kill-or-be-killed' attitude.

Poll : Who do you think won the fight? Brendan Allen Chris Curtis 0 votes View Discussion