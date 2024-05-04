Nina-Marie Daniele responds after being pointed out for failing to make Paul Craig say the "ghetto" line

Nina-Marie Daniele recently responded after a UFC fighter pointed out that she failed in her attempts to make Paul Craig say a phrase related to the ghetto.

The MMA journalist has done an excellent job of showcasing fighters' personalities with her form of interview content. She recently uploaded a video to her Instagram account featuring the competitors on tonight's UFC 301 card trying to pronounce the most difficult English words.

Craig was among the fighters featured and noted that the word girl was difficult to pronounce, which resulted in Daniele noting that she thought he was saying ghetto. UFC competitor Angela Hill commented that the journalist missed her opportunity in making the light heavyweight say the phrase, 'you can take the girl out the ghetto but you can't take the ghetto out of the girl'.

Daniele responded to Hill by mentioning that it was difficult to understand what he said and will follow up in their next interview. She wrote:

"LMFAO next time! The irony is I thought @paulcraig was saying Ghetto but he was saying "girl". He asked me what it sounded like and I said, 'If anything it sounds like 'girl'.' - apparently it's me, I'm the problem lol"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment responding to Angela Hill below:

Daniele's response to Hill regarding making Craig say 'Ghetto' line [Image courtesy: @ufc and @ninamariedaniele - Instagram]

Paul Craig explains to Nina-Marie Daniele why he rates himself as 10/10

Nina-Marie Daniele recently uploaded a video asking UFC 301 competitors what they would rate themselves out of 10 in terms of their ability as a fighter.

The questions resulted in a number of surprising responses, with many of them taking a more humble approach. Paul Craig responded by mentioning that he considers himself to be a 10/10 and explained that it's more a belief and confidence he has in himself rather than arrogance:

"I don't always come across as being quite arrogant, but it has to be a 10. I'm in the top-15...I guarantee you most fighters would rate themselves a 10 and most fighters would believe other fighters are a 10."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's full video below: