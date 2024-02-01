Nina-Marie Daniele's "UFC 300" challenge to Alexa Grasso for "best feet" triggers wild fan comments - "Quentin Tarantino enters the chat"

Fans have reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele's UFC 300 challenge to Alexa Grasso.

The MMA content creator has seen a massive rise in popularity over the past year. Daniele has cemented herself as one of the most prominent names in the world of MMA thanks to her quirky and funny videos.

As such, Daniele has garnered a huge fanbase on social media, who are quick to interact with everything she posts. The same happened recently when the MMA content creator took to X to share a hilarious post about a "best feet" competition against Grasso for the main event of UFC 300.

She said:

"BREAKING: ALEXA GRASSO vs NINA DRAMA! UFC 300 Main Event! For the best feet in the UFC Title! @AlexaGrasso Who y’all got?"

Expand Tweet

Daniele's loyal legion of followers were quick to fill the comments section with their reactions. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"I repeat, Incoming, all the incel foot fetish freaks. Beware lol"

"Quentin Tarantino enters the chat. @TarantinoWorld"

"Hahahahaha! You know the weirdos are screenshotting and saving this. It's your lucky day feet freaks"

Fan reactions to Nina-Marie Daniele's post

Nina-Marie Daniele thrashes MMA influencers for "making fun of fighters"

Nina-Marie Daniele is quite vocal with her opinions. In the past, she criticized traditional news outlets for their eagerness to report breaking news without confirming it. Now, Daniele has lashed out at MMA influencers. The MMA content creator recently took to X to criticize these influencers.

She slammed these MMA influencers for seeking attention by making fun of fighters and organizations. Furthermore, the 35-year-old suggested that this behavior is why no one wants to work with them.

Claiming that such influencers are just unhappy with their lives, Daniele had this to say:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

Expand Tweet