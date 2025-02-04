Nina-Marie Daniele's videos labeled "cringy" by UFC vet following influencer's latest clip with Dricus Du Plessis

A UFC veteran labeled Nina-Marie Daniele’s videos cringy after her latest clip with reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis surfaced online.

Daniele, known for her quirky interviews, unconventional questions, fun sparring, and drama training sessions, is often spotted with the fighters. Ahead of UFC 312, she was spotted with Du Plessis, who will defend his title against Sean Strickland later this week.

In the aforementioned clip, 'Stillknocks' was seen teaching the MMA interviewer “how to barrel through people.” Daniele uploaded the video and captioned it:

"Describe Dricus Du Plessis fighting style in 2 words 💪🏼😤🇿🇦👇🏼 @dricusduplessis Watch Dricus Du Plessis defend his UFC UFC Middleweight Title against Sean Strickland this SATURDAY at #UFC312 on ESPN+ PPV"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's training session with Dricus Du Plessis:

The post caught the attention of 38-year-old lightweight combatant King Green, who commented:

"So tired of these cringy a*s videos"

Bobby Green's comment [Screenshot courtesy: NINA DRAMA on Instagram]

Dricus Du Plessis reveals his octagon mindset ahead of UFC 312

Dricus Du Plessis will lock horns with Sean Strickland in a rematch, in the main event of UFC 312. When the two middleweights last squared off at UFC 297, 'Stillknocks' dethroned Strickland via a razor-close split decision. Ahead of the rematch, 'Tarzan' wanted to set up a "stand and bang pact," which was dismissed by the South African.

Du Plessis has now revealed his mindset every time he gets inside the octagon. In a recent interview with Mark Bouris, 'Stillknocks' said:

"I am fighting a guy in front of millions of people that wants to kill me and I want to kill him. That's all the motivation you need. I’m pretty hyped up when I get out there...When I go in there, if there’s no ref, the ref doesn’t stop it, I’m not stopping. I can be sitting on you for ten minutes bashing your face in. If the ref doesn’t say stop I’m not stopping."

He added:

"And that is the question that me as a modern-day gladiator has to ask myself. Am I still willing to die? Absolutely, that’s easy. Are you willing to kill a man in front of his family? Yes, I am. And that’s why I’m the world champion because I say yes to that question every single time. But that’s Dricus 'Stillknocks' Du Plessis."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (17:30):

