Nina-Marie Daniele shows Magomed Ankalaev Shara Bullet’s killer technique in "Dagestan approved" fit

MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele taught Magomed Ankalaev Shara Magomedov’s iconic double-spinning back fist in a recent YouTube video for her channel.

Ankalaev is set to fight reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the headliner of UFC 313 on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. This will mark the Dagestani’s second chance to claim UFC gold, as his first opportunity came against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant 205-pound belt at UFC 282. In a back-and-forth affair, the fight was declared a draw by the judges.

Meanwhile, ‘Bullet' couldn't get his hand raised in his recent outing against Michael Page at UFC Fight Night 250 and lost the bout via unanimous decision marking his first loss in his career.

Ahead of his highly anticipated bout at UFC 313, Ankalaev shot a video with Daniele, where the UFC fighter taught her a few skills. To much surprise, the UFC interviewer also showcased ‘Bullet’s iconic knockout victory by double spinning back fist over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308.

Furthermore, in a lighthearted moment, Daniele further asserted that she was wearing a "Dagestan-approved" outfit.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele showcasing Shara Magomedov’s technique to Magomed Ankalaev below (00:13):

Undefeated middleweight shares predictions on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Rising undefeated UFC middleweight Bo Nickal recently weighed in on the highly anticipated light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. This fight is considered ‘Poatan's toughest challenge due to the Dagestani's wrestling prowess.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Nickal dismissed Ankalaev as a great wrestler, highlighting his past performances and asserting that the Brazilian star would win the fight by knockout. He said:

"I don't think his wrestling is that good. He wrestled with Paul Craig, and Paul Craig was taking him down, and Paul Craig was reversing him. So, I mean, obviously, Craig ended up submitting him but I feel like (I'm) not impressed with his ground game, his grappling. He's going to have to strike with him at some point, and I think Pereira will knock him out. Like, he just, that's just the reality of the situation."

Check out Bo Nickal’s comments below (22:26):

