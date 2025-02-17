  • home icon
Nina-Marie Daniele, a vegan, argues with Dricus du Plessis on health-related consequences of eating meat: "Your heart's failing, you have brain fog"

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Feb 17, 2025 11:33 GMT
Nina-Marie Daniele (right) talks about being a vegan with Dricus du Plessis (left) [Image courtesy: Nina Drama on Youtube]

MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele recently had an interesting interaction with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Daniele, a vocal vegan advocate, shared a video on social media of her sparring and playfully debating with du Plessis.

In the video, she highlighted the health risks associated with consuming meat, a topic that has sparked significant discussion in the fitness and combat sports communities.

Du Plessis, fresh off his dominant victory at UFC 312, where he successfully defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickland, joined in the discussion.

'Stillknocks' argued that while he takes supplements despite consuming meat, he believes that vegans face unique nutritional challenges that make supplementation essential.

The South African suggested that the need for supplements in a vegan diet undermines its sustainability, to which she replied by saying:

"Your heart's failing, you have brain fog, erectile dysfunction.. there's so much erectile dysfunction in the meat-eating community..''

Check out the fun exchange between Nina-Marie Daniele and Dricus du Plessis below:

Nina-Marie Daniele and Zhang Weili discuss weirdest fan messages and hypothetical fights

In a recent interview, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele engaged in a lively and entertaining conversation.

Zhang Weili shared some of the most unusual messages she has received from fans, including marriage proposals and declarations of love. When asked about the weirdest DM's Weili has received, she said:

"Marry me"
"I love you"

The discussion took a playful turn when Daniele asked Weili to hypothetically face off against notable fighters such as Alex Pereira, Shara Magomedov, and Sean Strickland. Weili responded with a light-hearted challenge, saying,

"Okay, let's go now, now."

Check out Zhang Weili's interaction with Nina-Marie Daniele below:

Weili is widely regarded as one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC. She returned with a dominant victory over Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 and further cemented her status as a top-tier athlete.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
