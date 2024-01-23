“No fun and games at all” – Sage Northcutt says Shinya Aoki’s ‘all serious’ attitude gives their lightweight war an extra element

The distinction between Sage Northcutt and his opponent Shinya Aoki has been on display for everyone to see during the lead up to ONE 165.

A veteran of combat sports, Aoki has kept it professional but intense during his encounters with his upcoming foe.

Sage Northcutt, on the other hand, has been his usual self, something that fans have come to expect from him during fight week.

The American is excited to get to compete in front of the Japanese fans at the Ariake Arena against one of the nation’s certified legends of the game.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Northcutt opened up on his opponent’s demeanour during fight week and said that while it isn’t his desired approach to a contest, he also understands that this is business and that there is no time for talking on fight night. He said:

“This guy is like all serious, you know? No fun and games at all. But you gotta have someone serious out there. Hey, I’m taking it serious, but I'm thankful to be able to have this fight and be fighting for ONE Championship. This is a huge opportunity, so I'm having a great time too.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt cannot let the moment take away from his focus

The return of Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10 last year was an incredible moment, as he returned to competition after a long layoff due to injuries and illness.

He will look to build on the momentum of his comeback at ONE 165, where he faces Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

Beating a legend like Aoki in front of the Japanese fans would be a huge moment in his career, but Northcutt cannot afford to get wrapped up in the moment.

If he takes his eye off the ball for even a second, a crafty veteran like Aoki can capitalize and close the show in the blink of an eye.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.