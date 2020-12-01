"No need to lie to make yourself look cool" - Jimi Manuwa lashes out at Anthony Smith for making allegedly false comments

It seems that Anthony Smith's comments have irked Jimi Manuwa.

Anthony Smith put on a stellar performance at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 15 at the UFC APEX submitting Devin Clark in the first round via triangle choke.

The bout was shifted to the main event spot when Curtis Blaydes tested positive for COVID 19.

Blaydes was supposed to take on fellow heavyweight Derrick Lewis in the main event but the bout had to be scrapped.

Anthony Smith seemed pleased to be back on the winning track after 2 consecutive losses.

However, former UFC Light Heavyweight Jimi Manuwa was not impressed and recently got into a war of words with Anthony Smith.

Jimi Manuwa had tweeted earlier that Smith was handed an easy fight in Devin Clark and that he would ‘spark’ him.

We have never met face to face so no need to lie to make urself look cool for your Twitter followers and yes u got fed an easy fight for your come back. That’s all. #respect — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 1, 2020

‘Lionheart’ responded by taunting Manuwa on Twitter:

“Jimi? Are you up? Wake up. You are dreaming again. I am a fan of yours but chill. You know better. You’ve never said shit to my face other than mad props and fanboying. I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, I expect the same.”

Manuwa seemed unimpressed by this and fired back at Anthony Smith:

“We have never met face to face so no need to lie to make urself look cool for your Twitter followers and yes u got fed an easy fight for your come back. That’s all.”

Manuwa had announced his retirement in 2019.

This feud could build up into a big deal and can pave the way for the Englishman’s return should he choose.

Anthony Smith on the other hand is looking for his next opponent and had shown interest in fighting Johnny Walker in the past.

Anthony Smith says he will "beat the sh*t" out of Johnny Walker. 😬 https://t.co/uu4PPPdLrR — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 23, 2020

Jimi Manuwa’s MMA career at a glance

Jimi Manuwa was imprisoned in 2002 for burglary. He then found solace away from criminal life and started his pro MMA career in 2008.

He went on to win his first 11 fights and got a UFC contract.

Jimi Manuwa started well with wins in his first 3 UFC outings. He would then lose to Alexander Gustafsson in 2014 via a TKO.

He would again amass an impressive run of 3-1 in his next four fights.

However, he would suffer a drop of form and lost his next bouts against Volkan Oezdemir, Jan Blachowicz, and Thiago Santos.

He then fought Alexander Rakic and suffered his 4th straight loss via KO in the first round. Jimi Manuwa eventually announced his retirement from MMA.