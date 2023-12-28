"No one cares" - Undefeated UFC star disses "POS" Floyd Mayweather over 50-0 boxing record

Rising UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has fired shots at boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather on social media.

Mokaev uploaded a picture of Mayweather's signature 'The Money Team' cap that also included the Star of David, which is a part of the Israeli flag. 'The Punisher,' who has voiced his opinion against Israel amidst the on-going war against Palestine on multiple occasions, did not take kindly to Mayweather's choice of apparel.

The 23-year-old proceeded to criticise Mayweather's boxing record and hurled insults at him, saying:

"You can be 50-0 but if you’re POS then no one cares about your records!"

Expand Tweet

Floyd Mayweather has had a long and illustrious boxing career that spanned over two decades. The 46-year-old maintained a perfect 50-0 record before calling it time on his professional career. During that time, Mayweather faced and defeated the likes of Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, among others.

Muhammad Mokaev, on the other hand, started his professional MMA career just a little over three years ago in August 2020. During this time, 'The Punisher' has remained undefeated and stacked up an impressive record of 11-0. Five out of Moakev's 11 victories have taken place in the UFC and four of them have come via stoppage.

What's next for Floyd Mayweather and Muhammad Mokaev?

Even at the age of 46, Floyd Mayweather continues to take part in exhibition bouts. 'Money's' next outing is expected to be a rematch against John Gotti III. Although no official date or venue for the event has been announced, Mayweather uploaded an Instagram post sharing that the fight is expected to take place during the Superbowl weekend in February 2024 in Las Vegas.

Their first encounter took place earlier this year in June. The exhibition bout, which took place at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, ended on an unfortunate note. Due to too much trash talking between the two fighters, the referee halted the contest in the sixth round.

Gotti then proceeded to hit Maweather, leading to an all-out brawl inside the ring.

Expand Tweet

Muhammad Mokaev also has his next fight lined up in the UFC. The 23-year-old will meet Alex Perez in a flyweight clash at the UFC Fight Night card on March 2, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.