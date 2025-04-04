"No one knows" - Roman Kryklia says anything could happen in the world title defense against Lyndon Knowles in Bangkok

Although Roman Kryklia is regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in the world today, he remains cautious of the unpredictability that comes with every bout.

Ad

The Ukrainian behemoth is set to defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship against British slugger Lyndon Knowles in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 4.

Kryklia has every reason to feel extra confident, having demolished every opponent he's faced since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019.

Riding a six-fight winning streak and holding both the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles, Kryklia could see himself as a class above the competition.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Yet, the reigning double champion remains grounded, insisting that he approaches every outing with caution and respect — never allowing complacency to creep in.

Kryklia said this in an interview with English journalist Nick Atkin:

"No one knows. This is the most interesting side of martial arts, of the fights, no one knows what will happen, especially in the heavyweight."

Despite the uncertainty, Kryklia doesn't shy away from it. In fact, it fuels his motivation.

Ad

He added:

"I'm looking forward to what will be."

Roman Kryklia gets legitimate contender in upcoming title defense

Roman Krkylia may be the odds-on favorite heading into ONE Fight Night 30, but Lyndown Knowles is far from just another opponent.

Widely considered as one of the most versatile Muay Thai practitioners of the sport's new generation, the Englishman boasts an impressive résumé, including three reigns as the WBC Muay Thai world champion.

Ad

A victory over Kryklia would be a monumental feat — something that no one has accomplished in the past seven years — and could catapult Knowles into the sport's elite stratosphere.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live and for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.