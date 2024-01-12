"No one's gonna f***ing fight for you" - Mike Perry explains why he had his wife cornering him for UFC fights

During his run in the UFC, Mike Perry made headlines by having no coaches in his corner during fights. Perry's wife, Latory Gonzalez, was the sole presence in his corner during his last few bouts. Now, Perry has come out and explained his reasoning behind his decision to have his wife instead of any of his coaches in his corner.

During a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Perry said that a coach's work is done after the training camp and added that they have little to contribute during the fight itself. He said:

"The thing with the coaches man is like... No one is going to f*****g fight for you. The work is done inside of the gym, well before you make it to the arena... And some of the coaches... they are like, 'Oh I've been in the game, I'm going to get one of these new, fresh fishes... and then I'm going to be like yeah, give me 20 percent b***h... Not me f**k that bro."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (21:22)

It's difficult to say whether Perry's decision was for the better since he lost two in a row before leaving the UFC.

However, the 32-year-old has found huge success in bareknuckle boxing since leaving the UFC. He is undefeated in the sport, with a BKFC record of 4-0.

In his most recent fight at BKFC 56 on Dec. 2, 2023, 'Platinum' clinched a TKO win over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez as he forced a corner stoppage after round 2.

Catch Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez below (8:46):

Many now consider the ex-UFC star one of the best bareknuckle boxers of all time.

Mike Perry explains the reason for calling out Conor McGregor

After his win against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, Mike Perry called out Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview, and later, in an interview with Helen Yee, elaborated on why he thinks the matchup makes sense.

The BKFC star hinted that a super fight against McGregor would be lucrative for all parties involved, saying:

"I'm only thinking [of] Conor because we all know the fight they [McGregor and Alvarez] had for the lightweight championship, and Conor loves boxing.. but I don't think that's how it works. I think money talks, and I think that corporations can make something happen if the noise is right."

Catch Perry's comments below (2:29):

On an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Perry speculated that a bareknuckle boxing bout involving McGregor would sell upwards of two million pay-per-views.

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (2:17):