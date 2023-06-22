"No one wants your goggles" - Sean Strickland offers to train Elon Musk in potential fight against "dirty communist" Mark Zuckerberg

UFC middleweight star Sean Strickland has extended an intriguing offer to provide training to Elon Musk in the event of a possible showdown against Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk sparked a social media frenzy by issuing a surprising challenge to the Meta CEO, following the announcement of a rival platform called Threads. The unexpected exchange began when SpaceX's supremo, casually threw down the gauntlet in response to rumors of Zuckerberg's Twitter-like venture. With a touch of humor, Musk stated his willingness to engage in a cage fight:

However, the tone shifted when Zuckerberg cryptically responded with a concise message: "Send me location."

Joining the conversation surrounding the ongoing rivalry between the tech moguls, Sean Strickland offered his perspective on the matter. Strickland didn't hold back, taking aim at Zuckerberg's VR headset, the Meta Quest, and even going as far as calling him a "dirty communist." The 'Tarzan' extended an invitation to Musk, urging him to come to Las Vegas to train together:

"Man fu*k Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Adding to the list of individuals offering their support in a potential fight involving Elon Musk, controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate also expressed his willingness to provide training assistance to the Twitter owner.

Sean Strickland explains why he picked Abus Magomedov above other top-ten contenders

Sean Strickland is gearing up for an exciting showdown against the rising talent Abus Magomedov, scheduled to headline a five-round main event on July 1. While Magomedov may be relatively new to the UFC and unranked in the division, he is poised to step into the octagon for the second time, ready to test his mettle against the experienced and formidable Strickland.

'Tarzan' shared his decision to face an unranked opponent, highlighting his determination to avoid a period of inactivity. Despite being overlooked by the top-10 fighters in his weight class, who opted not to accept the challenge, Strickland remained undeterred in his pursuit of competition.

During an interview with Helen Yee, the No.7-ranked middleweight remarked:

"The UFC came to me and they said, 'Sean we asked a couple top 10 guys they said no'... so they said 'we're going to be benching you for like six to eight months until somebody opens up or you fight this guy'. I said UFC, that's fu*ked up but I like to fight. I like to make money so I said yes and that's how here we are."

Check out Strickland's comment below (3:15 onwards):

