Dillon Danis recently sought to include himself in the main event of UFC 300. The MMA community is awaiting the UFC's highly anticipated event set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the fight card is still pending confirmation for its headline matchup.

ESPN MMA recently the confirmed lineup of fights scheduled for the UFC 300 card on Instagram, encouraging MMA enthusiasts to offer their predictions for the event's main attraction.

Danis joined the conversation, confidently suggesting himself with a succinct "me" in the comments section.

Check out Dillon Danis' comment below:

However, Danis' comment didn't strike a chord with fans, prompting a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Yes my dude, please fight Jared Cannonier."

Another wrote:

"Bro you no one wants to watch you, you're irrelevant"

Check out some more reactions below:

"No one wants you"

"Only thing you headlining is TMZ when another security guard submits you"

"I'd rather watch a woman fight"

"You can't compete with anyone with a winning record."

The controversial Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappler has frequently called out UFC CEO Dana White to sign him for the promotion. 'El Jefe' has specifically pushed to participate in 'The Ultimate Fighter' as a coach against lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett, and suggested a potential showdown in the season finale as his promotional debut.

Dillon Danis taunts Sean Strickland over response to Jon Anik's comments on MMA fanbase

Sean Strickland recently criticized Jon Anik for his remarks about a portion of MMA fans who inundated him with negative comments following the UFC 297 event last weekend. However, Dillon Danis came to Anik's defense and taunted 'Tarzan' for his viewpoints.

During a recent episode of The Anik & Florian Podcast, Anik addressed the backlash he faced on social media for favoring Dricus du Plessis in his scoring of the UFC 297 main event.

Following a five-round battle, du Plessis clinched the 185-pound title with a split-decision victory over champion Strickland. The UFC play-by-play commentator expressed his fatigue from the ongoing influx of negative feedback from MMA fans.

Anik also confessed to being deeply impacted by the response and contemplated leaving the MMA scene to pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Strickland expressed his disdain for Anik's comments about MMA fans, suggesting that the UFC broadcaster's livelihood is supported by these fans, who contribute significantly to his income.

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Danis disagreed with Strickland's remarks about Anik and commented on the former middleweight champion's post to highlight his sensitivity:

"Coming from the guy who cried and threatened murder because someone made fun of you."

Check out Dillon Danis' response below:

