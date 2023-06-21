"No more pizza or sushi for single men" - Fans react to Sean Strickland's hilarious X-rated take on why men eat good food

Sean Strickland's hilarious take on food has seemingly piqued the interest of the MMA community. Over the past few years, the veteran UFC fighter has gained considerable notoriety for his socio-political opinions that some may regard as controversial.

As seen in a video tweeted by MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Sean Strickland was asked to name his favorite food. Strickland responded by explaining why single men shouldn't consume healthy food. The 32-year-old appeared to suggest that the only reason men consume healthy food is to help them be physically fit and attract women.

Suggesting that pizza and sushi are good foods, 'Tarzan' associated gay sexual orientation with the aforementioned foods. He opined that if a single man consumes pizza and sushi, the man would likely be gay. Indicating that single men ought to eat cheap and unhealthy food, Strickland stated:

"Cheap sh**. I don't know, dude. I don't like -- In-N-Out [Burger], maybe. Hamburger, In-N-Out. I don't know, man. Here's the thing about good food, you guys. Like, men only eat good sh** for pu**y. Like, if you're a single man and you're going out and are like, 'My favorite food is like sushi or pizza,' like, you're just a f**king gay, bro. If you're a single man, go in your house and eat the cheap food."

MMA fans subsequently weighed in with their responses to Strickland's take on food. Some fans lightheartedly highlighted the hilarity of the connection 'Tarzan' established between sexual orientation and pizza/sushi. One fan tweeted:

"No more pizza or sushi for single men"

Additionally, others noted that the answer was in line with Strickland's usual takes regarding a myriad of topics:

"The most Sean Strickland answer ever"

Some Twitter users alluded to being single men who like pizza/sushi and joked that their food choice has now made them aware of their sexual orientation:

"Me learning that I am gay"

Furthermore, a few other Twitter users implied that Strickland always tends to give lengthy explanations for simple questions:

"Bro always has a huge explanation"

It was such a simple question and he made it this whole thing 🤣🤣🤣

While some fans jibed at bad eating practices in Strickland's native country, the US, others lauded him for speaking his mind:

"US is so insane that pizza is healthy"

Sean is the fuckin man lol he don't care about getting cancelled or none of that shit lol

What's next for UFC middleweight star Sean Strickland?

Sean Strickland's most recent fight witnessed him make his light heavyweight debut, as he stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Kelvin Gastelum and fight Nassourdine Imavov. In their January matchup, Strickland defeated Imavov via unanimous decision and returned to the win column after a two-fight losing streak.

Presently the No. 7-ranked UFC middleweight, Strickland is expected to face unranked Dagestani fighter Abusupiyan Magomedov aka Abus Magomedov. Magomedov is on a three-fight win streak and secured a thunderous TKO victory in his UFC debut, which was also his most recent fight, last September.

Their five-round middleweight showdown will headline the UFC Fight Night card that's set to take place on July 1st, 2023.

