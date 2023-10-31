"No proof of the other side" - Mike Perry doubles down on call for ceasing crimes against children in ongoing Israel-Palestime conflict

Mike Perry issued a call to stop the crimes against children in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. One of the most volatile territorial disputes in the world, the feud between Israel and Palestine turned into a full blown military conflict after the Jewish nation was shaken by the crossborder attacks on October 7.

The retaliation has resulted in massive loss in terms of life and property. Unfortunately, the conflict is showing no signs of cooling down and people on both sides continue to suffer the horrid consequences of the war.

People from all walks of life have been calling for peace and the world is split between sympathisers. Former UFC welterweight fighter and BKFC star Mike Perry has shown tremendous support for the Palestinian people. In a recent post on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, Mike Perry made another emotional statement about the state of affairs and wrote:

“I can see the proof of the children being bombed. I see no proof of the other side and me saying free These people from this harm people are attacking me and cussing me out and saying vile things. Something doesn’t seem right.”

In another post, the former UFC welterweight stated that he refuses to sit quietly and wants to, at the very least, raise his voice for the right cause.

Mike Perry to launch his own fight promotion

Mike Perry has always been one of the fan favourite fighters in the UFC. His transition to bare knuckle boxing has also been successful and it has contributed tremendously towards strengthening his brand and financial position.

In one of his recent social media posts, Mike Perry announced that he will launch a new combat sports promotion under the brand ‘Platinum Pit Fighting.’ According to Perry’s post, the promotion will have a different set of rules than any other combat sport.

‘Platinum’ penned in the caption:

“This will be a new combat sport ! Different rule set compared to any other ! We will treat the athletes with the respect they deserve, I will compete in this league and we will put on the most exciting biggest match ups possible! #PlatinumPitFights wait until you hear the rule set ! 🦾 Brought to you by @kanpai_pandas , @ice_bagz , @firstroundmgmt and @overdogspodcast”

See the post below: