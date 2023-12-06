“No style is the best style” – Luke Lessei on his unique blend of Muay Thai with traits of Jeet Kune Do and Filipino martial arts

Luke Lessei is set to make his ONE Championship debut on ONE Fight Night 17 with an incredible opportunity to showcase his skills on the global stage.

Taking on Jo Nattawut at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 8, the American is coming to make up a statement on fight night.

Ahead of his debut, Luke Lessei spoke about what fans can expect from him inside the Circle in an interview with Cageside Press.

“The Chef” had a unique journey into martial arts which massively influenced his style which you now see today to which he credits the teachings of Bruce Lee:

“I like to say I am a traditional Muay Thai fighter with my stance and everything, you know, with my techniques. I grew up doing traditional Muay Thai but I also grew up doing things like Jeet Kune Do, Filipino Arnis, Kali, and Eskrima. I competed in that. And my dad's lineage is Bruce Lee so yeah, suits his lineage. This goes back to like I said, Bruce Lee.”

Luke Lessei continued, explaining how his style translates to Lee’s teachings and how it took him time to eventually find the right blend in his style:

“Obviously if you're talking about no patterns you know that makes total sense with Bruce Lee, you know? No style is the best style, use everything. He was the first guy to really say use everything because you know how traditional martial arts were if you can't come to this gym and do some other thing. And I think that really helped but it took time for me to get there.”

Watch the full interview below:

Luke Lessei has got the chance to make a statement on his debut

Luke Lessei is sure to generate some interest for his debut in the way he described his flowing style, and it’s exciting to see what he can bring to the roster with this unique style.

When he faces Jo Nattawut on December 8, the fight will be a perfect acid test to see where he currently fits in amongst the top strikers in the division.

‘Smokin’ Jo may be coming into the fight off of a few consecutive losses but they’re to some of the very best fighters that call ONE Championship home.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.