"Noah doesn't deserve anything" - Ali Abdelaziz gets slammed by fans for "Charles Oliveira don't deserve nothing" comment

Charles Oliveira is on Ali Abdelaziz's radar yet again. The manager who has been involved in a number of controversies had something to say about Oliveira.

'do Bronx' made an impressive comeback in his first fight back since losing his title to Islam Makhachev in 2022. The Brazilian put on a dominant display against Beneil Dariush, one of the best lightweights in the division. However, Ali Abdelaziz believes Oliveira does not deserve the title fight next and it should be given to his client Justin Gaethje instead:

"Charles Oliveira don’t deserve nothing @Justin_Gaethje next"

Here's what the fans had to say about his comment:

"Why not your other client, Benny Dariush? I tried to tag him, but bro DOESN’T EVEN HAVE AN X ACCOUNT. What kind of managing is that?"

One user said:

"You literally participated in 9/11 you dont deserve to be a manager or freedom in general"

One user trolled Abdelaziz by calling out his son Noah:

"Noah doesn't deserve anything"

Charles Oliveira is set to rematch Islam Makhachev in January per Ariel Helwani

Following his loss to Islam Makhachev in October 2022, Charles Oliveira decided to take a break from the UFC. In June this year, he made his comeback and beat one of the best fighters in the division, which made fans call for a rematch against Makhachev. According to Ariel Helwani, the fight is rumored to be set for UFC 297 in January 2024:

"The current plan - though not finalized just yet - is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 - headline UFC 297. That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated to Jan. 20 in Toronto. The original plan for that main was Volkanovski x Topuria, but now the plan is for that to be on the February PPV."

The fight was initially set to take place at UFC 294, which took place on October 21 this year. The Brazilian had to back out of the card due to a nasty cut that occurred during training. However, he will look to get back in the ring as soon as possible.