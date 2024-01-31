Putting on a spectacular display of striking prowess and unstoppable power, Superlek Kiatmoo9 pulled off a performance for the ages against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

Leaning heavily into breaking down Takeru’s lead leg, Superlek’s thunderous kicks opened up his ability to string together quick combos that devastated the ‘Natural Born Crusher’.

The beating that Takeru received at the hands of Superlek was so bad that he will be out for the foreseeable future, as he tore a muscle in his thigh and cannot walk properly.

With Superlek retaining his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, the question of “who’s next?” for him was raised on Instagram by ONE Championship and fans were happy to let their thoughts be known:

“Superlek beats all of them easily. Nobody is beating Superlek up to the next 2 years. He is level above them. His leg kick destroys everyone in kickboxing and his elbows destroy everyone in Muay Thai”

“Rodtang part 2!!!!”

“Rodtang for flyweight muay thai belt”

“Haggerty vs superlek and rodtang vs takeru, winner of each bout fighting each other would be sick”

“Takeru, he deserves a second chance for sure!!!”

“RODTANG AGAIN PLEASE”

“Haggerty for sure!”

Superlek receives massive praise for ONE 165 victory

The victory over Takeru marked Superlek’s ninth straight win in ONE Championship and his 13th overall, but the ONE 165 win could be his best performance yet.

In the eyes of many fans, it was a defensive masterpiece as much as it was an offensive one, as Superlek was able to combine his jabs and leg kicks with his footwork to keep Takeru guessing.

English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison also chimed in with his own thoughts and called Superlek the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter.