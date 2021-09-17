"Nobody can touch you bro" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov was seriously impressed with his teammate's rubber guard

Khabib Nurmagomedov is hailed by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters to have ever graced the UFC octagon.

So, it would not be wrong to assume that 'The Eagle' is familiar with most techniques in MMA. But one of his training partners left him genuinely impressed when he showed off his rubber guard to the Dagestani.

You can watch a clip of Khabib Nuramgomedov reacting to his teammate's rubber guard technique below:

"If you do this, nobody can touch you, brother. Believe me, nobody," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest lightweights of all time

Just one look at Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA resume is enough to tell you that 'The Eagle' was not just a great fighter. He's arguably the greatest lightweight to have ever competed in the UFC.

The 32-year-old's journey in the multi-billion dollar promotion has been near-perfect. Nurmagomedov made his debut in the UFC in July 2012. The first opponent he faced and defeated was Kamal Shalorus.

That started the Russian's path to UFC lightweight gold, which was laden with difficult obstacles. He ran into tough names such as Edson Barboza and former 155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos. But 'The Eagle' advanced through them both and earned himself a shot at the title.

The 32-year-old took on Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 for the lightweight title. He was crowned the new lightweight king after a dominant decision victory over 'Raging Al'.

Khabib then got a chance to settle his bitter rivalry with Conor McGregor. The Dagestani did exactly that by running through the Irishman and submitting him in the fourth round.

For his second title defense, the 32-year-old took on Dustin Poirier and choked him out in the third round. His third and final defense came against Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' posed very little challenge to Khabib, who took only two rounds to finish him.

The fight was Khabib's swan song. He declared his retirement from MMA in his post-fight interview.

