"Nobody cares about you" - Paddy Pimblett torches "rich boy" Arman Tsarukyan in brutal comeback after handouts jab

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan have recently been trading back-and-forth on social media. However, their rivalry appears to have gone into another gear, following a jab by Tsarukyan regarding Pimblett's relationship with the UFC.

Ad

'The Baddy' recently picked up the biggest win of his MMA career when he defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 314 last month. The Liverpudlian dominated the veteran in all areas of the fight, before eventually securing a TKO win in the third round.

Pimblett's victory saw him shoot to a career-high No.8 spot in the lightweight rankings, which now potentially presents him with the opportunity of winning one more fight to secure a title shot. While no opponent has been confirmed, it appears as though the 30-year-old is gearing up to face the No.1-ranked Tsarukyan, or the No.3-ranked Justin Gaethje.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Ahalkalakets' had previously been booked to face Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 311, however, a back injury forced him out of the fight. With his relationship with Dana White now reportedly strained due to his withdrawal, it's expected the 28-year-old must beat another contender to earn another title shot.

Should the UFC decide to book Pimblett vs. Tsarukyan, they need look no further than their social media exchanges to begin to sell the fight. The Armenian fighter first called out the Brit on social media, claiming he had taken 'handouts' from the promotion.

Ad

Paddy Pimblett has since fired back, labeling Tsarukyan as a "rich boy" who has never worked for anything in his life. He wrote:

"Rich boy talking about handouts🤣You’ve been handed everything on a silver platter ur whole life by daddy u 🤡Never said I wouldn't fight you its just nobody cares about you after pulling out against Islam because of a “back injury” we all know u was menstruating really u sausage🤣"

Ad

Check out their exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddy Pimblett names next opponent he'd like to fight

Paddy Pimblett has revealed the name of the opponent he'd like to fight next, as well as when he'd like to step back in the cage.

Following his win over Michael Chandler last month, 'The Baddy' took aim at everybody in the lightweight division during his post-fight speech. Among the names he called out were the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Ad

Now, during a recent interview with BBC Sport, Pimblett has narrowed down his list. According to Pimblett, while he would be open to facing Tsarukyan, he believes the biggest fight would be against Gaethje. He said:

"I'm hoping to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I think that's when I'm going to be back in the cage...I think it's more than likely Justin Gaethje. No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan, and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.