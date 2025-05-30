  • home icon
Paddy Pimblett picks between Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan as preferred next opponent, shares bold title shot prediction

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 30, 2025 05:32 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (middle) reveals preferred opponent between Justin Gaethje (left) and Arman Tsarukyan (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Paddy Pimblett recently discussed his eagerness to take on Justin Gaethje instead of the top contender in UFC's lightweight division, Arman Tsarukyan.

'The Baddy' is coming off a TKO win against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, extending his unbeaten UFC streak to seven victories.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Pimblett talked about who he wants to fight next and the timeline for it. He also predicted a title shot, saying:

"I'm hoping to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I think that's when I'm going to be back in the cage. I was thinking Ilia [Topuria] might call me out if he wins [against Charles Oliveira]. I'd love to beat him if he gets the belt. I'd love to fight him anyway, but he's booked, so I think it's more than likely Justin Gaethje."
He added:

"No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan, and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight. People know it'll be an exciting fight, me versus Gaethje... One win away and I'll be fighting for the belt. Yeah, that's always been the aim. It's the only aim that we have."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Former rival shares thoughts on Paddy Pimblett's UFC future

Since his UFC debut, Paddy Pimblett has defeated several veterans of the sport, including Tony Ferguson. The two fighters faced off at UFC 296, where Pimblett won by unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Ferguson was asked to share his thoughts on Pimblett's rise in the UFC. Expressing his belief that Pimblett has a bright future in the promotion, the former interim UFC lightweight champion said:

"I believe the athletes that I fight, they've always had a bright future, otherwise [the UFC] wouldn't have made that matchmaking. And secondly, I think that [Pimblett] has the opportunity, he's got a lot of fuel for the fire to be able to get the training done. I think the more structure that he keeps everything the way he has been, listens to his coaches, I think the kid has a bright future in this sport."
Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (1:30):

youtube-cover
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
