Nobody's been ranked as long as Tony Ferguson - Chael Sonnen says 'El Cucuy' doesn't deserve to panic

Chael Sonnen does not want Tony Ferguson to believe that his career is on the line. According to Sonnen, he can sense a feeling of panic settling in on 'El Cucuy' after going without a victory since 2019.

However, 'The American Gangster' believes Ferguson's panic is baseless judging by has position in the UFC rankings. According to Sonnen, the former interim lightweight champion has been a staple in the top ten since the introduction of the ranking system.

The former UFC fighter is also convinced that nobody has been a ranked fighter for as long as 'El Cucuy'. The 45-year-old recently said on YouTube:

"I'm getting the sense that Tony is feeling a panic. I don't want that for Tony. Because he does not deserve it. Tony has been a top ten guy for as many years as they have been doing the rankings. They've been doing the rankings 11 years and he's been in the top ten 10 for 11 years. I don't think there has been anybody ranked longer over a period of time than Tony Ferguson."

Ferguson was a highly touted prospect at one point, having not lost a fight in nearly six years while securing the interim lightweight championship.

'El Cucuy' recorded a twelve-fight win streak from 2013 to 2019 that saw him leave behind the likes of Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone in his wake.

Moreover, Ferguson's career cannot be revisted without mentioning the highly anticipated bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov that failed to ever materialise.

Tony Ferguson is ready to train with a team after his recent loss to Michael Chandler

Currently ranked number eight on the lightweight ladder, Tony Ferguson is riding a four-fight skid, albeit all of his losses have come against elite competition. Most recently, 'El Cucuy' suffered a vicious second-round KO loss against Michael Chandler after knocking down 'Iron' in the opening frame.

Known for his unorthodox game, many believe Ferguson's weak basics are getting exposed as his athleticism declines with age. While 'El Cucuy' has not had a sparring session in years,he is willing to change things now.

The former interim lightweight champ revealed that he is now ready to work with a team after years of solo training camps. The 38-year-old told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn:

"I put myself away from the interviews, I put myself away from the teams thinking I could do this by myself. And I did it. I’ve done this by myself for a very long time with the help of a select few individuals, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that. But I’m ready to be part of a team again. It was only when my team broke up that I felt really hurt that I moved areas, that I moved situations, switched management and all the above. I have to open myself up again to being coached at a high level. Especially in my sport."

