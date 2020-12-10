Where does Tony Ferguson train: UFC lightweight's unconventional approach to fighting

To say that UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson is unorthodox in the octagon would be putting things mildly.

‘El Cucuy’ has some of the most unique offense inside the Octagon which often leaves opponents perplexed and viewers shocked.

To add to it, Tony Ferguson seems to have a never-ending gas tank and has seldom, if ever, looked tired in his fights.

And while this uniqueness can, in part, be credited to natural athleticism, it's primarily his unonventional training regimen that enables him to do what he does.

What’s worth noticing is that unlike many other fighters, Tony Ferguson is in charge of most of his training camps.

He has built his gym at his residence in Big Bear, California, and often invites elite coaches and competitors to train with him.

He has been known to kick metal poles to strengthen his bone structure and can often be seen break dancing and practicing parkour to maintain his cardio.

He is also perhaps the only active UFC fighter who practices fight sequences from movies such as ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Enter the Dragon’ in order to increase his flexibility. Oh, and his work on the wing chun dummy is legendary as well!

"I'm all about hit and not get hit, but when I hit I don't want them to hit me back, I want them to think twice if they do.", Ferguson once stated.

Other unconventional exercises include performing gymnastics to improve strength while also using park swings to hang off and balance on.

However, it’s not just the quality of his training that has earned Tony Ferguson his legendary status, it is also the quantity.

‘El Cucuy’ trains for 6-7 hours straight without a break, a fact verified by numerous teammates.

According to UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens, Ferguson will train for up to seven hours before watching a Rocky movie and then completing a midnight run.

“We trained probably six and a half hours straight, and then we’d take a little break. We’d watch Rocky IV and then we went on midnight runs.

“It was an incredible experience. I actually can’t wait to go back and help him train for his upcoming fight, go on them runs, and do that six and a half, seven hours, Floyd Mayweather-type training.” Stephens stated before UFC 249.

Tony Ferguson, though, is not completely without supervision.

He is a long time student of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) at 10th planet Jiu-Jitsu and has a black belt in the discipline under Eddie Bravo.

Ferguson’s feel for the eccentric can be seen here as well.

One needs to only listen to Bravo’s interviews on Joe Rogan's podcasts to realize why he is the perfect fit for someone as unorthodox as Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson set to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

Tony Ferguson is just 2 days away from his next UFC outing against submission master Charles Oliveira.

After suffering a devastating loss at UFC 249 at the hands of Justin Gaethje, ‘El Cucuy’ would be looking to get back to winning ways.

Oliveira, though, would like to make it 8 wins in a row and lay a claim to fight for the UFC lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement at UFC 254 has opened up the top spot in the 155-pound division and this fight could well have major title ramifications.