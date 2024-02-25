"Nobody stopped it" - Dana White's comment on UFC Mexico crowd brawl hints at major security concern 

Dana White distanced himself and the UFC from the cage-side brawl at the recent UFC Mexico event.

The UFC returned to Mexico for the first time in four years to host the Feb. 24 Fight Night event. While the preliminary card was marred by questionable split decisions, none were as controversial as the brawl that broke out among the fans in attendance.

The unfortunate incident immediately went viral on social media and it appeared that fans were distracted from the proceedings inside the octagon.

During the post-fight press conference, a member of MMA media noted that a cage-side brawl does not reflect well on the UFC's reputation and asked White to share his thoughts on the incident. The UFC Boss replied:

"That never happens [at UFC events], that literally never happens! It happens here in Mexico City. The crazy thing about that fight - when that fight broke out, it just kept going forever. So I ran over there and I was watching it; nobody stopped it!"

Speaking about the security team's role in the matter, White said:

"I was waiting for the security to come in and they just let it go until it was over. That's one of the craziest things I've ever seen. I don't think it's a bad look for the UFC. It happened and that was the end of that."

Catch White's reaction below:

The UFC has rarely experienced cage-side brawls involving fighters or fans. Recently, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis engaged in a fight while attending the UFC 296 event.

Brazil's Paulo Costa was attacked by the fans while watching the UFC 294 event on the cage side. One of the most infamous cage-side brawls in UFC history took place at UFC 229 when Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Conor McGregor's teammate and chaos ensued.