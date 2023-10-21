"These fans are straight up losers" - MMA world shocked after Paulo Costa gets attacked by Abu Dhabi crowd in major UFC 294 brawl

Paulo Costa finally had his moment at UFC 294, but it didn't happen inside the octagon.

Initially slated to participate in the co-main event against Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Costa had to withdraw from the card due to hospitalization caused by a severe staph infection in his elbow. To address the consequences of the infection, 'The Eraser' had to undergo three distinct surgical procedures, which ultimately rendered him medically unfit to compete.

While Paulo Costa expressed his desire to compete despite the elbow infection, the doctors held a different opinion. When it became evident that the 32-year-old Brazilian couldn't compete, the UFC quickly searched for a replacement and eventually arranged for former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to step in as Chimaev's new opponent.

Paulo Costa was present at the Etihad Arena to witness the fight between Usman and Chimaev, which resulted in the 29-year-old Chechen securing a decision victory over 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

However, an unexpected incident unfolded when Costa was involved in a tumultuous brawl with members of the crowd.

Videos circulating on social media showed the former 185-pound title contender throwing punches at individuals and being restrained by security. The exact cause of the altercation still remains undisclosed.

Check out the video below:

Fans responded to Paulo Costa's encounter with a wide range of reactions.

Following the altercation, Costa turned to X (formerly Twitter) and made light-hearted remarks about the incident.

