Noche UFC purses and payouts: How much are Jean Silva, Diego Lopes, and others reportedly making?

Noche UFC touches down in San Antonio with plenty of intriguing clashes. The main event features a pivotal clash in the featherweight division between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at what some of the fighters on the card have earned in the past.

Headlining featherweights Lopes and Silva are expected to lead the payout sheet. Lopes, who earned $682,000 in his title fight at UFC 314 against Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year, remains one of the better-compensated names in the division.

Silva is also projected to collect a six-figure purse. He reportedly made around $206,000 for his fight at UFC 314, which included a $50,000 performance bonus for a second-round submission win over Bryce Mitchell.

Beyond the main event, veteran Rob Font faces rising bantamweight David Martinez in the co-main feature. Font, once a perennial contender, is likely to draw a larger base salary, while Martinez, still early in his UFC run, is working his way into those higher pay slots. According to a report by MMA Fighting, Font's purse included a $160,000 show purse and a $160,000 win bonus for his split decision win at UFC Seattle against Jean Matsumoto.

The card also features former UFC interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in action. His disclosed earnings at UFC 316 in June were $421,000, the largest purse of his career. He also reportedly made a $150,000 base salary from his 2019 interim title fight against Israel Adesanya.

It's important to note that the UFC does not disclose fighter salaries, and estimates are based on reports.

Dan Hooker claims winner of Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva at Noche UFC will challenge Alexander Volkanovski next

Dan Hooker believes the featherweight title picture is clear. He sees the winner of Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva at Noche UFC as the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski.

Lopes enters with a 26-7 record while Silva rides a 16-2 mark and an unbeaten UFC run. Lerone Murphy is coming off a spectacular knockout of Aaron Pico, and Movsar Evloev remains unbeaten, but Hooker dismisses their stakes at the title shot next.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Sky Sports New Zealand, Hooker said:

"I feel like 100 percent whoever gets their hand raised in this fight will be fighting for a title because they're the most exciting guys. I hear Lopes moves the needle. I know Silva and the Fighting Nerds are doing an incredible job. Winner of this fight gets the title shot, and a lot of people will say, 'Oh, there are some other guys out there.' Murphy, I've been told he's too boring."

He added:

"Lots of love, maybe on the microphone, not as a fighter, but getting out there, selling fights, and doing that side of things, some fighters just take a little bit more time if you don't want to say it with your chest. Movsar Evloev, no one cares. No one cares! No one cares to see him fight. Aljamain Sterling, UFC hates you, my friend. I love you, your rum's outstanding, but the big leagues hate you for some reason. Sorry, the winner of this fight is getting the title shot."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

