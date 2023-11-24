"None of them were bothered” - Tom Aspinall shares his child’s hilarious reaction to him winning the title at UFC 295

Tom Aspinall's outburst of emotion after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title perfectly encapsulated what it meant to the Mancunian to realize his dreams.

The pair went to war in the co-main event of UFC 295 in a highly-anticipated clash. Aspinall accepted the fight on short-notice, after the initial pay-per-view headliner, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, was canceled.

Aspinall's first-round KO over Pavlovich saw him become the third Brit to be crowned a UFC champion, a momentous achievement.

The interim champion has revealed his child's hilarious reaction to his dad winning the UFC title. During a recent appearance on the Fight Disciples podcast, Aspinall said:

"My oldest kid, I rung him just after I finished media. So I rung him and he didn't know yet 'cause he'd just woken up. So I was speaking to his mum on the phone... and then I spoke to him, and he said, 'How did you get on?' And I said, 'I won.' Then he said, 'Oh are you the champion now?' I went, 'Yeah, yeah.' And he went, 'Oh, right. I just got a new book.'"

Tom Aspinall continued:

"One of my favorite things was... I got back on the Monday, none of them were bothered that I'd won. They were just happy that dad was home. They weren't bothered, none of 'em even asked me about it."

Watch the video below from 22:20:

Tom Aspinall calls for UFC 300 showdown with Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall was crowned the interim heavyweight champion after defeating Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

The event was originally headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but 'Bones' suffered an injury several weeks before fight night, forcing him to withdraw from the clash.

Jones is expected to be out for as long as eight months, but UFC CEO Dana White has insisted that Jones vs. Miocic will still take place, when 'Bones' returns.

This leaves Tom Aspinall in an awkward position, possibly having to defend an interim title. During the aforementioned podcast appearance, the Brit called for a clash with Miocic at UFC 300 while Jon Jones recovers, saying:

"It works perfectly for UFC 300... Me and Stipe makes the most sense out of anybody. He's ready to fight. He goes down as the greatest heavyweight of all time. It makes all the sense in the world, let's do me and Stipe, and then the winner will fight Jones." [8:15-9:03]