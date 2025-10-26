Nong-O admits stopping Rodtang will be hard, but will try his best: “I’ve been preparing so many forms of strikes”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand will look to do the improbable and knock out ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.The 38-year-old legend will take on his compatriot in one of seven world title bouts at ONE 173 on November 16. The victor of this Thai-on-Thai showdown will leave Tokyo’s Ariake Arena as the new ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.Nong-O understands how durable Rodtang is, often frustrating countless opponents with his inhuman toughness and granite-like chin.In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O admitted his likely path to victory will be to outlast Rodtang for five full rounds.However, if the opportunity presents itself, the Thai striking icon won’t hesitate and try to crack Rodtang’s notorious chin.&quot;It would be really challenging to have a knockout in this fight. So, I would love to win by score. But if there is good timing, I would totally go for the knockout because I've been preparing so many forms of strikes. Knocking out Rodtang would be hard, but if there's a chance, I'll try to do it.&quot;Nong-O is no stranger to putting opponents to sleep during his reign of terror in the bantamweight ranks. Knocking out Rodtang is next to impossible. But if someone can pull it off, it might as well be Nong-O.Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for updates on this epic superfight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNong-O says Rodtang is more than just a brawlerNong-O Hama openly spoke about the most underrated aspect of Rodtang's game.Most know 'The Iron Man' as an aggressive marauder, who pushes forward with evil intent and eats shots like nothing.But underneath that reckless style is a masterful tactician in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. Nong-O explained to ONE:&quot;Rodtang is a durable fighter. He is tough. Some might view him [simply] as an aggressive fighter. For me, Rodtang has a really high fight IQ, and that is intimidating. I see him as an intelligent boxer in terms of [improvising].&quot;